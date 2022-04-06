ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Garth Brooks to play AT&T Stadium on July 30

ARLINGTON — Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will invade AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, July 30.
This will be the Oklahoma-native's first time playing at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 15 via the Ticketmaster app, or by calling (877) 654-2784.
As of 2020 Brooks had sold 170 million albums world wide.
He is a two-time Grammy Award winner.
Brooks' stadium tour began in St. Louis in March 2019.
He has also announced stops in Nashville, Cincinnati, Charlotte and Birmingham later this year.
