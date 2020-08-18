Equipment stolen from Rusk business

RUSK – Police seek information on an overnight theft, in which equipment was stolen sometime Sunday night from Rusk Rural Water Supply Corp., located at 1105 N Dickinson Dr. in Rusk.Police Chief Stephen Hughes said equipment was noticed missing Monday when employees arrived at the site, and saw the gate open and several items missing.
"It was a couple of trailers, two air compressors, two lawn mowers – including a zero-turn mower – and a backhoe," he said.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash award for information concerning this theft and the apprehension of the thieves, and may be contacted anonymously at 903-586-STOP (7867), or contact Sgt. Nathan Acker at Rusk Police Department, 903-683-2213.
