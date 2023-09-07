ERCOT asks for conservation appeal for Thursday evening

ERCOT asking for conservation appeal for Thursday evening
From staff reports
AUSTIN – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has asked residential as well as business electricity customers throughout the state to limit their use of electricity between 5 and 9 p.m. Thursday.
The forecast demand between the hours of 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. have officials concerned that there will be sufficient levels of electricity available to avoid possible rolling black outs.
The uptick in demand is the result of continued high temperatures, coupled with low wind and declining solar power generation during sunset.
Officials are asking, specifically, that charging stations for electric cars and swimming pool pumps be turned off during the aforementioned hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.