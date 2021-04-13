ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy Tue. afternoon and evening

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked via its social media platforms for residents of the state to conserve electricity usage in homes and businesses for the remainder of the afternoon and this evening.
Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April, and higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT said that it could enter into emergency conditions.
Given the event in February, it is important to note that ERCOT doesn't expect customer outages at this time.
If needed, by declaring an emergency, the organization could access resources to balance supply and demand.
