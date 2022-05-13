Texans are being asked to conserve energy this weekend after six power generation facilities tripped offline Friday, resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
“We’re asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances, such as dishwashers, washers and dryers, during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend,” Interim CEO, Brad Jones stated.
With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure residents have the power they need, according to Jones.
At this time, ERCOT said all reserve generation resources available are operating.
ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load. As the Independent System Operator for the region, ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 52,700+ miles of transmission lines and 1,030+ generation units, including PUNs. ERCOT also performs financial settlement for the competitive wholesale bulk-power market and administers retail switching for more than 8 million premises in competitive choice areas. ERCOT is a membership-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation, governed by a board of directors and subject to oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature.
