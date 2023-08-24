A Conservation Appeal was issued by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) late Thursday morning.
The appeal asks Texas businesses and residential accounts to reduce electric consumption between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., due to extreme temperatures throughout the state, continued near-record demand and forecasted low wind power generation.
While not in an emergency situation at this time, tight grid conditions are expected this afternoon and evening the ERCOT release via X, formally known as Twitter, stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.