ERCOT requests Texans to reduce electricity consumption Monday afternoon

AUSTIN — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is requesting assistance from the residents of the Lone Star State.
Individuals, as well as businesses, in Texas are asked to voluntarily conserve electricity from 2-8 p.m. on Monday.
ERCOT, who supplies energy to 26 million customers in Texas, also issued a watch Sunday night for “a projected reserve capacity shortage” from 2-8 p.m. today.
The agency stated that while no power outages are expected, conservation notices are issued when projected energy reserves dip below 2,300 megawatts for at least 30 minutes.
A heat wave that has caused record-high demand for electricity is the cause of the conservation request.
On Friday ERCOT set an all-time peak demand record and on Saturday a new weekend demand record was established.
Electric consumption can be reduced by raising thermostats a couple of degrees.
Customers should avoid using major appliances such as dish washers, washers and dryers during the peak hours (2-8 p.m.).
