Two inmates who escaped Leon County are back in custody, according to a press release from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and shared on the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force arrested escapee Kevin Kahler at a hotel in Brenham on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Sheriff Ellis thanks the US Marshals, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, Fort Bend County, Austin County, the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety CID, Office of the Inspector General and the Brenham Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of Kahler, who was transported to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office jail and booked on the charge of Escape.
The second escaped inmate, Kevin Webb, was also apprehended on Thursday, Aug. 12, according to the release.
Webb was earlier reported as the driver of a stolen pickup truck who led authorities on a vehicle chase near the Anderson and Cherokee County line. The truck was later found abandoned in a remote wooded area east of US-79.
Webb was arrested in Hot Springs, Ark. after the Garland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tip that he was in the area.
