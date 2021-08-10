UPDATE: Tuesday, Aug. 10
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson stated Tuesday morning that his office has not received any further information regarding the escaped Leon County inmates either from public tips or other law enforcement. He did note that he believes Kevin Webb, the inmate identified in a vehicle chase ending near the Anderson and Cherokee County line last Friday, is no longer in the Cherokee County area.
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon, Aug. 6, via Facebook, that two inmates had escaped from CR 305 and the IH-45 feeder area. The men were identified as Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler. A search was assisted by Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 units, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Buffalo Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety at approximately 4 p.m. Friday. Palestine-based Sergeant Phillip Davis reported he was in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle, described as a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup. The truck, reported stolen from a gas station in Conroe, was spotted by Davis on US-79 on the west side of Palestine and pursued to the east side of the city where the truck stopped. Davis reportedly stopped behind the truck and the driver of the truck accelerated in reverse, striking Davis’ vehicle and disabling it. Davis fired his pistol, striking the vehicle several times. The truck fled the scene, heading east on US-79, and was later located abandoned in a remote wooded area east of US-79, near the old Alcoa plant.
A multi-agency search of the area was unsuccessful in locating the driver of the stolen truck.
Texas Rangers responded to conduct the criminal investigation of the assault on Davis.
Agencies assisting in the incident included the Palestine Police Department, TDCJ mounted unit, tracking dogs, investigators and command staff, the Jacksonville Police Department, Texas DPS aircraft section and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
The owner of the stolen truck reported a .45 caliber pistol was in the truck at the time it was stolen. The pistol was not found when the truck was recovered.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office advises the community should assume the suspect who fled is armed and should take precautions to ensure their safety should they encounter the suspect.
Saturday, Aug. 7, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reported, via Facebook, that the suspect who fled from Davis is Kevin Webb, one of the escaped inmates from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.