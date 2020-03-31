Essay contest opens at Jacksonville College

The Barnwell Anderson Chapter of the Walter Prescott Webb Society of Jacksonville College is sponsoring a History Essay Contest open to students grades 3 through 12. The deadline for submission is April 6, 2020. Submissions should be emailed to webb@jacksonville-college.edu. The theme this year is women’s suffrage. Local students are encouraged to submit entries in the following categories:
GRADES 3-5: Several women have been instrumental in the women’s suffrage movement in the United States. Choose one key figure and write an essay describing his/her contributions and achievements. Your paper should be 250-500 words in length. Be sure to cite your sources. GRADES 6-8: Many organizations were founded for the sole purpose of achieving women’s suffrage. Choose one of these organizations and discuss its role leading up to the passage of the 19th Amendment. Your paper should be 500-750 words in length. Be sure to cite your sources. GRADES 9-12: The United States government rejected women’s suffrage for decades, with opponents coming from both major parties. Discuss how the attitudes of those in power evolved over time toward granting women the right to vote. Please pay particular interest to early 20th century presidents and the reasons why each of them was either for or against women’s suffrage. Your paper should be 750 –1000 words in length. Be sure to cite your sources.
All students should include a cover page with the following information:
Name of student, student contact information, home telephone number, home email address, home mailing address, grade, school, teacher, topic of paper, and word count of the body of the paper.
The Webb Society is part of the Texas State Historical Association. There are chapters of this organization on more than 50 college and university campuses across the state of Texas. The Barnwell Anderson Chapter at Jacksonville College is very active. Last month, at the Texas State Historical Association Annual Meeting, they were named as the Chapter of the Year for showing outstanding commitment and outreach within their communities. Webb Society members Alex Baugh and Jason Gentry accompanied sponsors, Brett Eckles and Dr. Patricia Richey, to the spring conference.
