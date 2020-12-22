East Texas Communities Foundation is currently accepting applications from East Texas students for seventy-seven scholarships to be awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year. To assist applicants in determining which scholarships they are most likely eligible for, ETCF has provided a time-saving matching tool. All scholarship hopefuls should use the General Matching Tool, while students majoring in visual arts, art history, music, music education, theater or dance should also use the Arts Matching Tool. Detailed eligibility criteria, deadlines for submission and links to the applications can be found on the ETCF website at http://etcf.org/scholarships/available-scholarships/.
Eight new scholarships have been established this year including:
Buck Florence and Thomas C. Turner Scholarship
This scholarship was created by the families of Buck Florence and Thomas C. Turner and is awarded to graduating seniors from Hughes Springs High School in East Texas. Amount: $1,500.
Dalton and Betty Jones Scholarship:
This scholarship will assist students graduating from a school in Rusk County, Texas, pursuing a bachelor’s degree track in college. Amount: $5,000, renewable.
Dalton and Betty Jones Vo/Tech Scholarship:
This scholarship will assist students graduating from a school in Rusk County, Texas, who wish to receive vocational training and get into the workforce as quickly as possible. Amount: $2,500, renewable.
Gertrude Windsor Garden Club Scholarship:
This scholarship is for graduating seniors or college students in Smith County, Texas, majoring in a subject that will lead to a career in horticulture, landscape design, environmental science, soil and crop management, forestry, conservation, natural resource management, or other plant-centered agricultural fields. Amount: $1,000.
Joey Johnson Memorial Scholarship:
Established to honor the memory of Mr. Johnson who was one of the victims of the Kentucky Fried Chicken murders in 1982, this scholarship supports students from Gladewater High School, Sabine High School, West Rusk High School or Overton High School. Amount: $500, renewable.
Nickolas-Truszkowska Scholarship:
This scholarship supports students age 17-30 who have completed at least one year of sobriety and are currently pursuing an education or returning to school. Amount: $5,000.
Riley Foundation Scholarship:
The Riley Family created this scholarship to give Tyler ISD students the opportunity to earn a business degree from the University of Texas at Tyler. Recipient must be a graduate of Tyler ISD and a current freshman in college. Amount: $500.
Winnie Frank Wolverton Scholarship:
This scholarship is to be awarded to a male student graduating from Palestine High School in Anderson County, Texas. Amount: $500.
For a complete list of scholarships, log on to the website at https://etcf.org/scholarships/available-scholarships/ or call ETCF Program Officer, Dana Durman, at (903) 533-0208.
East Texas Communities Foundation is a nonprofit corporation serving 32 counties in East Texas.
For more information about the Foundation, visit the website, etcf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.