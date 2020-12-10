The East Texas Council of Governments announced $2.1 million in grants from the Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division awarded East Texas jurisdictions and nonprofits to improve public safety and support victims of crime. This funding program has a mission to support those who make Texas a safer place and those who help victims of crime to recover and feel safe again through programs that:
- Prevent and intervene in juvenile delinquency,
- Provide services to victims of crime and address violence against women,
- Support law enforcement and improve the criminal justice system,
- Support Crime Stoppers organizations, and
- Prevent child sex trafficking, bring justice to its perpetrators, and restore its victims.
ETCOG’s Public Safety Division assists jurisdictions in applying for these funds on a yearly basis. Applications to be submitted for funding are ranked and scored by the ETCOG Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, which is comprised of local subject matter experts from across the region.
Victims of Crime Act, Justice Assistance, Violence Against Women Act and Juvenile Assistance grants totaling $2,180,158.58 have been approved by the OOG for funding in the East Texas counties served by ETCOG.
Cherokee County is among 11 entities awarded grant approval through the Victims of Crime Act and is set to receive $56,248.07 for a Victim Assistance Project. Neighboring Anderson County has been approved for a $111,064.58 grant for crime victims’ assistance. The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties was authorized $328,548.83 for its domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy for rural communities.
Anderson County, another neighboring county, was also approved for a $59,875.01 grant. Authorized under the Violence Against Women Act, the money will be used for a women’s case manager.
The East Texas Council of Governments serves Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood Counties and was awarded a $52,052.00 grant through the Juvenile Assistance Grants. The approved project is for regional evaluation services for juveniles.
