The East Texas Council of Governments will hold its 101st semi-annual board of directors meeting from 11:45 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at The Legacy, located at 782 CR 1511 in Jacksonville. Among other items, the board will consider the budget and planning guide for ETCOG operations for the fiscal year running Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.
“ETCOG provides a forum for elected officials to come together and solve common problems,” said ETCOG Executive Director, David Cleveland. “With local elected official guidance and consent, we administer and manage the state and federal grant programs for which we receive funds. Through various grant funding mechanisms, ETCOG administers grants and delivers services through four major service areas, or Divisions, that include Workforce & Economic Development, Area Agency on Aging and Housing, Public Safety, and Transportation.”
The fiscal year 2022 budget totals $84,467,202, and reflects an increase of $26,370 from the prior year. The meeting includes business items such as the chair’s report on the year’s accomplishments, approval of previous meeting minutes, recommendations for executive committee service and officers, discussion and approval of the fiscal year 2022 budget, presentation of the Chairman's Service Award and recognition of Chairwoman Merlyn Holmes’ service.
We request board members register their attendance online at etcog.org/open-meetings by Sept. 16.
ETCOG’s board of directors is comprised of elected officials representing the ETCOG membership of cities, counties, special districts and school districts in the 14 county East Texas region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.