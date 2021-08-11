The East Texas Council of Governments announces the launching of www.letstalketcog.org, an engagement website devoted as a space for our members and East Texas residents to share ideas, discuss important topics, and provide feedback on our programs, services, regional planning, and contributions to the region.
This online platform offers various interactive tools, including discussion forums, polls, surveys, and crowdsource mapping. Use Let's Talk ETCOG to contribute your ideas and ask questions about featured projects such as:
• Aging in East Texas
• Economic Development
• Enhancing the Environment
• Regional Transportation
• Safety in East Texas
• Workforce Development
• Regional Grants
• East Texas Broadband Initiative
• ETCOG Board and Executive Committee Decisions
"Public engagement usually involves attending a public meeting or providing a letter to ETCOG. To enhance in-person engagement efforts, we've launched Let's Talk ETCOG to help reach a broader audience for those who may not have the chance to participate in person, gather more member feedback, and offer the community a new way to provide input on projects," said ETCOG's Director of Communications, Lindsay Vanderbilt.
To engage on Let's Talk ETCOG, visit the website to submit input using the online options relevant to each of the projects currently open for discussion.
To provide feedback, participants must create a login and be signed in.
All input and ideas are compiled and sent to the relevant project manager to make recommendations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.