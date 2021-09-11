The East Texas Council of Government’s rural transportation service, GoBus, provides thousands of trips a month to jobs, medical appointments, social services, shopping, or wherever customers wish to go. ETCOG works with EasTexConnects to coordinate transportation services across the region.
EasTexConnects is a group of individuals working to improve transportation choices in East Texas. The EasTexConnects committee includes:
• Elected officials (or appointees),
• Citizens,
• Representative of social service agencies,
• Local transportation providers, and
• Businesses.
Staff work with the EasTexConnects committee and an outside vendor to develop and maintain a five-year Regionally Coordinated Transportation Plan for the East Texas area.
The 2021 update of this plan is currently underway, and public feedback is needed.
To express an opinion or view on what is happening in regards to regional transportation, visit ETCOG’s new public engagement website Let’s Talk ETCOG at letstalketcog.org/regional-transportation, where one can review ETCOG’s plan and submit ideas.
