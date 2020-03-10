‘Exceptional Kids’ – New event added to area livestock show

Cherokee County is among the growing number of places whose annual livestock show is adding an “Exceptional Kids” category, providing special needs youth an opportunity to show an animal.
“It hasn't been in state very long, but it has grown exponentially across state – there are a lot of counties that are adding this to their shows, to give all kids an opportunity to showcase themselves and their animal,” said Cherokee County Livestock Show president Bart Bauer. “I think it's going be a huge turnout.”
According to Stacy McCown, who spear-headed the movement, a total of 27 exhibitors have signed up for the event, “and that is huge.”
McCown said she first noticed the event while attending the 2019 Angelina County Stockshow, “it was their first year, and I thought I'd take it to the (local stockshow) board. It turns out a couple of others had seen it, too, and thought it was a great idea.”
The Cherokee County event – part of the March 25-28 livestock show held at the Cherokee County Stock Show & Exposition Center on Loop 456 in Jacksonville – will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, opening day.
Special needs children in grades 3-12 will work with at least two peer volunteers each; the volunteers will provide the show animal for the event, McCown said.
Five different categories will be represented: Rabbits, swine, lambs, goats and beef.
“We'll have the kids come in, visit with the animals for about 30 minutes, that way they get used to them. Then they'll go, one kid at a time, to show their animal to the judge, who'll talk to each one about the animal,” she explained.
Participants will receive a blue rosette ribbon; additionally, the boys will receive a cap donated by Teachers Credit Union of Rusk, while girls will receive a crown donated by the 2019 show queen Caitlin Herman.
As the parent of a special needs child herself, McCown is thrilled at the potential the new category has to make a difference in the lives of participants.
Her 10-year-old son, who has autism, is a member of the New Summerfield 4-H, and has participated in stock shows since age 4.
Last year, he won Grand Champion for his meat pen rabbits, but the real prize has been seeing him blossom along the way.
“With him, (participating in the stock show) made him want to talk to people – he'd talk with us, but not really with others, so this has really helped him blossom, telling people about how he took care of his animals,” she said.
Bauer said the new category brings more attention to the fact that there are “a group of kids who want to show animals, but have not had the opportunity to do so. And we want to be the venue to provide that for our kids.”
The kids aren't the only ones getting a thrill from showing animals.
“What I like about it is that the parents of these exceptional kids get to sit in the stands, and while other kids work with their son or daughter, these parents actually get to enjoy their child probably doing something for the first time,” Bauer said.
---------------------------------------------
Schedule set for local lifestock show
CHEROKEE COUNTY – The schedule for the 2020 Cherokee County Livestock Show has been set.
The event – open to all members of 4-H and FFA clubs in Cherokee County, representing school districts in Alto, Bullard, Carlisle, Jacksonville, New Summerfield, Rusk, Troup and Wells – is slated for March 25-28 at the Cherokee County Stock Show & Exposition Center on Loop 456 in Jacksonville.
Opening day events – slated for Wednesday, March 25 – kick off with separate baked goods and photography competitions beginning at 9:30 a.m. while a horticulture competition begins at 1 p.m. A new event, the Exceptional Kids Show, starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The schedule for Thursday, March 26, includes swine judging at 8 a.m.; meat pen rabbit judging at 10:30 a.m. and poultry judging at 11 a.m. Following a noon lunch break, dairy cattle judging will be held at 2 p.m., with rabbit judging scheduled at 4 p.m. On Friday, March 27, judging will begin at 8 a.m. for horses, as well as for shop projects; the 10 a.m. goat judging will be immediately followed by lamb judging. Lunch is slated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the judging for pen of commercial heifers at noon, then beef judging at 1 p.m.
Closing day schedule for Saturday, March 28, begins with a 9 a.m. livestock judging contest. Lunch will be served from noon to 3 p.m., with the Queen's contest scheduled for 1 p.m., while scholarship presentations will be made at 2:30 p.m., followed by a livestock, then shop, sales beginning at 3 p.m.
