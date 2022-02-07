The Cherokee County Extension Office is hosting a Black History Month presentation by George Martin, of Alto, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the courthouse annex, 185 E. 6th St., in Rusk. The event is intended as a celebration of food science, agriculture and culinary pioneers.
Martin will speak on the impact extension agents and farming has had in Cherokee County.
Martin is a member of the Cherokee County Historical Society board and was recently elected to serve as president of the organization.
Following the three-hour program, Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food will offer a plate lunch for a $10 donation per plate. To-go plates will be available for pick up between 12 and 1 p.m. for those unable to attend the presentation.
