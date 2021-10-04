Facebook confirms that some users are having trouble accessing its platforms

A Facebook spokesman acknowledged on Monday that users in some parts of the world are having trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms.
#WhatsApp and #Instagram are owned by Facebook.
The Facebook spokesman said that the company is working on getting all issues resolved at this time, so as to be able to get things back up to normal as soon as possible.
The spokesman went on to apologize for any inconvenience that may occur due to the problems.
The problems first started occurring late Monday morning according to the website Downdetector.
