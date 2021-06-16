The Progress recently held its Faces & Places contest.
The pictures of individuals working in Jacksonville were printed along with logos of the places they worked. Contestants filled out entries by matching the people and businesses.
Correct entries were placed into a drawing and winners received gift cards as awards.
Janis L. Adams (pictured) was the winner of the Sadler’s gift card and Yesenia Rodriguez won the gift certificate to Super Gallo.
