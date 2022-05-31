The 36th annual Fair on the Square, a Rusk Chamber sponsored event, took place Saturday, May 28, and was considered a success by organizers and attendees alike.
Many accolades were posted to Facebook indicating fair-goers truly enjoyed the event, such as “It was awesome,” and, “It was really put together well. Great job Rusk, Texas. Lots of security and vendors.”
One posted comment may have summed up the sentiment of many with, “Best fair in years!”
The day-long event included food trucks, entertainment, activities, contests and approximately 100 vendors, supplying enough variety to to satisfy nearly every taste and preference.
Chamber organizers are already looking forward to the next downtown event – Scare on the Square, set for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. More information on the event will be posted to the Scare on the Square Facebook page as it becomes available.
