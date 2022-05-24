Fair on the Square returns to downtown Rusk for its 36 year this Saturday, May 28. The day-long event, running from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., has been organized by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce. It features both the old and new, returning favorites and new entertainment.
A group from Sons of Confederate Veterans will mark the commencement of the fair with a gun salute. Afterwards, they will display historical information regarding the county near the Thomas J. Rusk statue on the courthouse lawn.
As with every Fair on the Square, numerous vendors will be present hawking their wares or simply providing information. The number of confirmed vendors, as of May 20, was 98, with another 19 pending payment.
“Of the 98 vendors, there are 28 non-profits or information booths,” said Rusk Chamber Manager Leilani Sales. “A majority of them are businesses within Cherokee County.”
The other 70 vendors will present a variety of items, some perhaps not familiar to Cherokee County residents.
“We have a lot of different vendors that we don’t see at every event that may be hosted in Cherokee County. We’ve really reached out to Louisiana, Oklahoma, further to Austin and San Antonio that are coming in as vendors. So, it just gives you an opportunity to see what’s new, what’s different.”
Food vendors will be on site providing hot food and cold drinks, along with snack items. These, along with some of their offerings, include:
• Kona Ice – shaved ice treats
• Snow on the Go – fresh-squeezed lemonade and iced tea
• Tasty Jax – sweet and spicy candies
• Shabbos – funnel cakes, churros and fried Oreos
• Morgan’s Grill – nachos with brisket, frito pie, cheeseburger wraps, pulled pork and sausage
• Be Blessed BBQ – fried avocados, sausage, boudin
• Mama C’s Teriyaki – teriyaki chicken sandwiches, teriyaki chicken and rice bowls
Local establishments also participating include Joe’s Bar and Grill, serving crawfish and cold drinks, and La Charra, offering taco specials.
The car & bike show will return with prizes will be awarded for Best of Show, Best Classic Car, Best Street Rod, Most Unusual Vehicle and Best 4x4. The entry fee is either three canned food items or $20, with proceeds from the event going to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. Those desiring to enter a vehicle need to contact Jim Britton at 903-330-4114.
The East Texas Military Veteran Peer Network has organized their second annual 5K Warrior Run. The public is invited to run in honor of veterans who no longer can. For information, contact Jennifer at 903-245-9877.
In addition, the Rusk Methodist Church, celebrating 170 years of existence, will provide tours of the facility at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the public.
The fun and games include a mix of the new and old.
“We really tried to focus on all ages and what entertainment would help them,” Sales said.
A bounce house and slide will be available for children, as well as Kid’s Zone games. The Fun Run Train from last year’s Christmas event will make an appearance at the Fair. New this year is the Skoolz Out Gaming Bus, which will be available for use by those ages four to 18 and older. The bus contains six televisions with gaming consoles.
The area where the Christmas tree usually stands will be designated as an entertainment venue.
“We tried to keep it local this year with entertainment,” Sales said. “Instead of reaching outside of Cherokee County, we focused on all the talent that’s here.”
A variety of talent, showcased each hour from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., includes a harpist and a performance by Cherokee Civic Theatre players, among others.
The Fair will be followed by a free concert by Blind Pursuit at Musick Park, 250 E. Third Street.
