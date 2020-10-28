The I.D. Fairchild State Forest in Maydelle will be closed to the public beginning Saturday, Oct. 31, and will reopen Monday, Nov. 2. Each year the Texas A&M forest Service teams up with Texas Parks & Wildlife to host an annual public draw youth hunt on the I.D. Fairchild State Forest.
This event provides an excellent outdoor opportunity for numerous youth across the state of Texas. Over the years, hundreds of kids have participated in this annual program; forming memories that will last a lifetime. As always, hosts are looking forward to the opportunity to participate in this fun and educational event.
Thanks are extended to sponsors:
Tractor Supply in Jacksonville;
Atwoods in Jacksonville;
Southland Feed & Supply in Rusk;
Cherokee Warehouse in Rusk; and
Farm and Ranch Feed Store in Rusk.
These businesses have gone above and beyond to make sure that participants can have a truly amazing weekend.
The I.D. Fairchild State Forest consists of approximately 2,360 acres in various scattered parcels in the western portion of Cherokee County. The largest main tract is located just a few miles west of Maydelle and is bisected by State Highway 84.
For more information, https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/fairchild-state-forest/ or the Facebook page, Fairchild State Forest – Texas A&M Forest Service.
