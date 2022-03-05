The Cherokee Civic Theatre held auditions for “Faith Can Move Muttons,” an original comedic play written by local Tony Williams. The names of cast members chosen, following the two-day auditions, were announced via the CCT Facebook page.
The characters being played by local talent include:
• Jeremiah Regula - Lucas Everett
• Adiel Shepherd - Harley Barrow
• Netta - Josie Fox
• Carl Ray - John Earle
• I.P. Rainwater - David Anderson
• Verry Goodwater - Pam Anderson
• Guardian Angel - Tony Williams
• Guardian Angel – Alatheia Hague
• Man on Street/Angel - Bill Sherman
• Angel Chorus - Lydia Earle
• Angel Chorus - Janet Barrow
• Angel Chorus – Chanel Hague
• Angel Chorus - Amy McCalister
Williams stated he is very confident in those cast in the six main roles, a concern he held prior to auditions. The cast had their first read through of the script on Thursday, Feb. 24. It was the first time they had seen the script in its entirety.
“They loved their roles, and we had to stop many times due to laughter,” Williams said. “I am very excited!”
The play follows Jeremiah, an interim pastor. Dealing with all kinds of people may be routine, but Jeremiah faces numerous challenges in keeping the doors open at the Church on Candle Rock Hill. Attempting to manage incoming funds, an unruly flock of sheep, a potential land grab and ideas about building an Old Testament tower results in all manner of misunderstandings and confusion. Added to the mix are a host of eccentric church members whose good intentions aren’t helping matters.
Performance times and dates are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30; 2 p.m. Sunday May 1; and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7. The theatre is located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
One of the perks of theatre membership is the ability to reserve seats. Members need go online at tickets@cherokeetheatre.net, to do so.
For updated ticket information, follow the Cherokee Civic Theatre Facebook page or check in on the CCT website. For information on CCT membership or additional information regarding the theatre, visit the website. cherokeetheatre.net.
