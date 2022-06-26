Faithfully Fit Training joined the Jacksonville Chamber and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, June 21. The studio also celebrated its one-year anniversary this month.
The business’ stated mission is to create a positive outlet for healing physically, mentally and spiritually.
Faithfully Fit offers boutique fitness classes for adults that include strength training, cardiovascular conditioning and yoga-based stretching. The studio also offers youth programs.
Located at 1903 S. Jackson, Suite B, Faithfully Fit can be contacted by calling 903-284-7273.
For more information about Faithfully Fit Training, find them on Facebook.
