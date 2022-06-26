Faithfully Fit.jpg

Faithfully Fit Training joined the Jacksonville Chamber and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, June 21. The studio also celebrated its one-year anniversary this month.

The business’ stated mission is to create a positive outlet for healing physically, mentally and spiritually.

Faithfully Fit offers boutique fitness classes for adults that include strength training, cardiovascular conditioning and yoga-based stretching. The studio also offers youth programs.

Located at 1903 S. Jackson, Suite B, Faithfully Fit can be contacted by calling 903-284-7273.

For more information about Faithfully Fit Training, find them on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you