Family Circle of Care is a network of six community-based clinics and a mobile medical clinic providing affordable healthcare to East Texas families.
As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Family Circle of Care provides access to quality healthcare for all individuals regardless of income and insurance status. Their comprehensive medical services include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s health and behavioral health. Family Circle of Care was established in 2013 as an FQHC; however, their clinics have provided health services to families in the area since 1993.
Family Circle of Care is committed to continue evolving to meet the needs of the community they serve and look forward to working as a partner in care for individuals and families in the community.
Family Circle of Care is located at 510 E. Commerce Street in Jacksonville and can be reached by calling (903) 535-9041.
