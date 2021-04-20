I’m continually amazed at how one story inspires another. Conducting interviews and scanning old photographs often led to more local history to preserve.
Such is the case here. Previous stories published in the Progress which sparked interest for the next are: Sixteen Year Old Served at Battle of San Jacinto; Saving the Battleship Texas and O.P. Floyd San Jacinto Battleground Superintendent.
Besides the Alamo, there’s perhaps no more iconic structure associated with Texas history than the San Jacinto Monument.
Both the Alamo stones and the steel and concrete of San Jacinto “speak” of heroic deeds--battles lost and won.
On October 27, 1936, the Houston Chronicle described the construction of the San Jacinto Monument as a “…modern Battle of San Jacinto which will be fought.... as workers prepare for three shifts a day; flood lights were installed for night work...”
The Battle described by the Chronicle was for “the Pour” of the foundation. The largest continuous pour the world had ever seen—5,700 cubic yards of concrete. If not poured continuously without problems the entire foundation would have to be jackhammered out and started all over again, possibly bankrupting the entire project.
Just as the Battle led by Sam Houston was won 100 years earlier, this Battle was also won. In fact, the workers finished the pour 23 hours ahead of schedule!
The monument was built by ordinary men during the Great Depression, hired through the WPA. Many had never worked construction before. However, others were skilled laborers such as Lofton Lee and his brother Raymond. They were crane operators in Houston and had helped to dredge the Port.
The Lee brothers worked for Bellows, a large company in Houston. W.S. Bellows Construction underbid its competitors for the Monument by proposing two separate innovations. “…Instead of scaffolding, it used a platform raised by winches; and it used the stone as the form for pouring the concrete, so that the stone and concrete were done at the same time.” (The Nine-pointed Star by Lisa Gray, 4-12-2012)
Interesting to note, Warren S. Bellows would become a member of the Knights of the Order of San Jacinto. He was knighted by the Sons of the Republic of Texas in 1967. To qualify for knighthood an individual must be an active member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas. In addition, he must have performed outstanding service to the State of Texas, made a sacrifice beyond the bounds of duty or contributed to the development of the heritage of Texas. Sam Houston established the Order in 1843.
In a recent interview with Lake Tyler East resident, Betty Lee Odem, she discussed her father Lofton Lee, “Dad always said his claim to fame was working on the star for the monument…he ran the crane during the construction of the star and was there when they hoisted it on the top...At 23, Dad was working for Bellows Construction and so was his brother who was 2 or 3 years older...”
“…Later all of my mother’s brothers moved to Houston and were crane operators too. Mother was one of 10 children…The Port was very important to Texas during the Great Depression…still is…I remember as a child when my mother’s parents came to town we’d go to San Jacinto Battleground…Dad was so proud he had worked on the star...”
The finished star would be 34 feet tall and weigh about 220 tons, made of steel, concrete and Cordova Limestone and would be taken to the top in sections…The nine-pointed star was designed so that from any direction it would look like the five-pointed Star of Texas. “…the monument would be visible for miles and a five-pointed star wouldn’t look like a star at all…” (Gray, 4-12-2012)
Chief architect Alfred Finn and sculptor William McVey decided the solution was to make3-D models of the star out of ply-wood on the ground. They then positioned each model atop a construction-site water tower to see how a similarly scaled star would look atop the monument.
Constructed between 1936 and 1939 with federal and state funds at a cost of $1.5 million, the monument would commemorate the heroes of the Battle as well as the early days of Texas. And feelings of pride regarding those who fought would not diminish over the years, as evidenced by a recent phone call to Mrs. Sherry Brackin. She and her sister had recently traveled to Crockett to place flowers on the graves of their ancestors.
Brackin’s grandfather was O.P. Floyd, battleground superintendent for 32 years which included the building of the monument. Her family collection of memorabilia includes a letter written by her mother Nov. 30th, 1996, to J.C. Martin of the San Jacinto Museum of History. In it one can almost feel the passion of seventy-nine year old Mary Francis Floyd Smith. “I am a daughter of Texas in every sense—my paternal ancestors (Andersons, Rays and Bullocks) came to Texas in 1834; my husband’s great grandfather, Alfred M. Hallmark and his brother, William Calvert Hallmark fought at San Jacinto with Sam Houston…”
In closing, I think it’s fitting to share a poem entitled “San Jacinto”. It was written and read by Mary Kate Hunter, Daughters of Republic of Texas Poet Laurate, at the unveiling of the Sundial at the San Jacinto Monument, April 21, 1939.
The first two lines are: “Was ever battle swifter, was ever stroke truer. Was ever larger domain won in minutes fierce and few…” Lines from the third and last stanza are: “The wind will blow the sands of time across its weathered face, and years may dim the graven names, but never can efface.”
In essence that’s why the San Jacinto Monument was built—to serve as a permanent reminder of the fight for Texas Independence. Now, we have to do our part. We need to make sure the stories of Texas history stand the test of time and are not neglected. We must not let those of the cancel culture imitate and silence us, while tarnishing our heritage.
April 21 is San Jacinto Day.
