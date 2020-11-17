The fall festival of Elijah’s Retreat, held this past Saturday, entertained over 400 people. The annual fundraiser brought in $14,000 for the non-profit which seeks to assist families with members diagnosed on the autism spectrum.
With an annual budget of $56,000, the fall festival fundraiser supplied a quarter of operational finances for the organization.
“We are truly humbled by the community’s support,” Elijah’s Retreat Director Cheryl Torres said. “Thank you for truly making a difference for families facing autism.
Psychiatry.org defines autism, or autism spectrum disorder, as a “complex developmental condition that involves persistent challenges in social interaction, speech and nonverbal communication and restricted or repetitive behaviors. The mission of Elijah’s Retreat is to “nurture attachment without increasing the financial burden for families facing autism.”
Festival volunteers, 75 in all, represented a number of local churches, organizations and business. Those represented through volunteer participation include First United Methodist Church-Jacksonville, Peoples Church, Fellowship Bible Church, First Baptist Church, Rusk Church of Christ, Our Lady of Sorrows, St. John’s United Methodist Church, Jacksonville ISD, Key Club, National Honor Society, Cherokee Charmers, FFA, Kiwanis, Cornerstone3, Calvary Baptist Church, Boy Scouts Pack 403, Whiz-Bang Entertainment, Central Baptist Church, Christus Trinity Mother Frances-Jacksonville, and Parsley Power Washing.
Numerous sponsors also assisted in making the event a success.
To learn more about Elijah’s Retreat, visit the website elijahsretreat.com or the Facebook page, Elijah’s Retreat.
The organization can be reached by phone at (713) 294-0690.
