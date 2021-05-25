Having overcome the challenges of their senior year being conducted during a pandemic, the Jacksonville High School class of 2021 participated in their commencement during a misting rain at the Historic Tomato Bowl Friday, May 21.
Class valedictorian Jenna Armitage acknowledged the difficulties of the past year and shared two lessons learned.
“Throughout this entire year, not once did God leave our side, even when our faith was weak. God specifically chose us to live out this story for a reason and we’ve made it to the other side. COVID was undoubtedly difficult, but it taught us two things: have faith in your God and be grateful for one another,” Armitage said.
“We have been given a great story and it is up to us to take what we have learned and pass it on to those who come after us. No one could have predicted a senior year like ours, but as Forrest Gump and my grandmother used to say, ‘Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re going to get’.”
Salutatorian Morgan Washburn also noted the circumstances of the pandemic, but encouraged her fellow graduates to remember those who help them along the way.
“This year has been crazy with a lot of unknowns, but on behalf of all seniors at Jacksonville High School, thank you to all of the administrators who felt it was important for the class of 2021 to be together, in person, with their friends and family for their last hurrah as Jacksonville Indians. Seniors, it has been a long, long road, filled with some good times, some stressful times and definitely some difficult times – like right now. But we made it,” Washburn said.
“Life happens and that’s okay. But through it all, don’t forget where you came from and don’t forget to thank God for the people who got you there.”
Member of the senior class of 2021 were accepted to 40 various post-secondary institutions in 10 different states and some were set to join the Marine Corps, United States Navy and the United States Army, according to Jacksonville High School Principal, Dr. Ben Peacock.
