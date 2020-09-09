WACO – Through the Farm Bureau Feeding Texas Co-op Contribution Program, Texas Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureaus donated $333,793 to feed families in local communities.
“Since March, food banks and other food-relief entities have seen a sharp increase in the number of requests for help,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “Texas Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureaus were ready to assist these food banks, community organizations, restaurants and others to help those in need.”
According to a release, the program – established by TFB in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – paired food banks and other food-relief entities with local restaurants and caterers. TFB matched a county Farm Bureau donation of up to $1,000 for any food-related project during the pandemic.
