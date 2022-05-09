Applications for emergency farm loans for damages and losses caused by severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 21, 2022, through March 30, 2022 are being accepted at the Farm Service Agency office located in Tyler, according to Farm Loan Manager Clinton Warrick.
Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, and Upshur are seven of 39 counties in Texas recently named by President Biden, eligible for loans to cover part of actual production and/or physical losses resulting from the disaster.
Applications for emergency farm loans for damages and losses caused by excessive moisture occurring April 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021 are also being accepted. Anderson, Cherokee and Henderson are three of 84 counties in Texas recently named by President Biden, eligible for loans to cover part of actual production and/or physical losses resulting from the disaster.
Warrick stated that farmers may be eligible for loans of up to 100% of their actual losses or the operating loan needed to continue the agricultural business, whichever is less. For farmers unable to obtain credit from private commercial lenders, the interest rate is 3.75%.
“As a general rule, a farmer must have suffered at least a 30% loss of crop production or suffered any physical loss to be eligible for an FSA emergency loan under the disaster designation”, Warrick stated. Producers participating in the Federal Crop Insurance Program will have to consider proceeds from those programs in determining their production loss. Additionally, any insurance proceeds received by producers as a result of the physical loss must be considered in determining their total loss.
Applications for loans under the designation regarding loss due to excessive moisture April through Aug. 2021, will be accepted until June 7, 2022. Applications for loans under the designation regarding severe storms and tornadoes occurring March 21-30, 2022, will be accepted until Dec. 12, but farmers should apply as soon as possible.
“Delays in applying could create backlogs in processing, with possible delays into the new farming seasons.” Warrick said.
FSA is a credit agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is authorized to provide disaster emergency loans to recognized farms who work at and rely on farming for a substantial part of their living. Eligibility is extended to individual farms who meet U.S. citizenship requirements and to farming partnerships, corporations, or cooperatives in which U.S. citizenship requirements are met by individuals holding a majority interest.
The FSA office, with office hours from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., is located at 4209 Republic Drive in Tyler. The telephone number is 903-405-5676.
Additional information regarding Disaster Assistance Programs may be found online at disaster.fsa.usda.gov.
