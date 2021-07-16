A two-vehicle crash on SH-110 claimed the life of a Rusk resident Thursday afternoon, July 15.
At 4:50 p.m., DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on SH-110, approximately 3.5 miles north of New Summerfield.
The preliminary report by investigators indicates the driver of a 2017 Impala, which was traveling north, lost control after passing another vehicle. The driver then ran off the roadway to the east, over-corrected to the left and traveled into the southbound lane where the vehicle struck a 2021 Toyota Highlander.
The driver of the Impala was identified as Tonya Tindall, 62, of Rusk, who was pronounced at the scene by Judge Rodney Wallace and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as Joshua Meelkop, 25, and his passenger as Amanda Meelkop, 39, both of Whitehouse. Both were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
