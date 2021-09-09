Deandre Argumon was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison in connection with the disappearance of his infant son, Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon. Despite an AMBER Alert and many search efforts, the child still has not been located.
Argumon was charged with Abandoning a Child, and also sentenced to eight years for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. The sentences will be served concurrently at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, according to information from the district attorney’s office.
The child was one month old, clothed only in a diaper, when he was reported missing from the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells Sept. 18, 2020.
A multi-department investigation was conducted by the Wells Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Rangers.
The district attorney’s office expressed thanks to Wells Police Chief Harold Rapsilver, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, CCSO CID and Texas Ranger Nic Castle.
The Honorable Judge R. Chris Day presided over the case.
The State was represented by District Attorney Elmer C. Beckworth, Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey.
The defendant was represented by Defense Counsel Clay Dean Thomas of Douglass and Richard S. Simmons of Whitehouse.
Cherokee County Crime Stoppers offered a reward for information regarding the infant at the time of his disappearance and confirms a reward of up to $1,000 will still be paid for information that leads to the discovery of the child.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 903-586-STOP (7867) or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.