FDA says at least 70 dogs have died after eating Sportmix, recall under way

On Monday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that at least 80 dogs have now died after eating contaminated Sportmix dog food and at least 80 are ill after ingesting the chow that is produced by Midwestern Pet Food, Inc.
The FDA stated that the food “may contain potentially deadly levels of aflatoxin”, which is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus. The mold grows on corn and other grains that are included in the dog food.
According to the FDA, signs of aflatoxin poisoning in dogs and cats can appear as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and/or diarrhea.
According to the Sportmix web site, national retailors selling Sportmix in this area include Tractor Supply, Petland and Pet Sense.
It is also available for purchase on Amazon.com.
Local retailers selling the brand are Cherokee Warehouse in Rusk and Circle C Farm & Ranch in Bullard.
The list of Sportmix recalled varieties includes:
Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
Exp 03/02/22/05/L2
Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM.”
