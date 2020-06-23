FDA warns consumers to not use hand sanitizer made by Mexico-based company

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a bulletin warning consumers in the United States to avoid using nine brands of hand sanitizer that are made by Eskbiochem SA de CV, a Mexico-based manufacturer.
The hand sanitizers may contain methanol, or wood alcohol, a substance that can be dangerous when absorbed through the skin of ingested.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created a tremendous demand world-wide for hand sanitizer as an alternative to hand washing.
The FDA warning has requested that the producer of the questionable brands to remove the “Potentially dangerous products” from the U.S. Market.
Agency tests indicated that one product, Lavar Gel, contained 81 percent methanol and those of CleanCare No Germ 28 percent.
Brands consumers should avoid include: All-Clean Hand Sanitizer, Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer, The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer, Clean Care No Germ, Advanced Hand Sanitizer (80 percent alcohol, two different NDC numbers) and 75 percent alcohol, Lavar Gel, and Sandiderm Advanced Hand sanitizer.
Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.
