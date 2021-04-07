The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation (FDCDC) has announced registration is now open for the Virtual Money Smart Week 2021, to be conducted Saturday, April 10, through Saturday, April 17.
This free week-long virtual campaign aims to help participants better manage their personal finances with a focus on those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Virtual Money Smart Week will provide short helpful webinars and resources each day to improve the effectiveness of one’s financial well-being. The webinars provide informative, practical and thought-provoking content for attendees to apply in everyday life.
The schedule of webinars is as follows:
• Saturday, April 10, 10:00 AM – 10:15 AM CST
Talking Cents (The University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative)
• Sunday, April 11, 10:00 AM – 10:15 AM CST
Saving (FINRA Investor Education Foundation)
• Monday, April 12, 12:00 PM – 12:15 PM CST
Basic Banking (The Economic Awareness Council)
• Tuesday, April 13, 12:30 PM – 12:50 PM CST
Student Loans (U.S. Department of Education, Federal Student Aid)
• Wednesday, April 14, 1:00 PM – 1:15 PM CST
Fraud Protection (Internal Revenue Service)
• Thursday, April 15, 1:00 PM – 1:15 PM CST
Personal Finance (Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center)
• Friday, April 16, 12:00 PM – 12:15 PM CST
Housing Protections + Resources (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau)
• Saturday, April 17, 10:30 AM – 10:45 AM CST
Budgeting (University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension)
More information on each event and a button to register can be found at moneysmartweek.org. Events are free and open to the public, but registration is advised. Questions for the panelists can be submitted during the registration process.
For a more detailed summary, visit FDCDC.org.
For additional information, contact Virginia Brown, Virginia@fdcdc.org or (713) 775-8167.
Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Jacksonville. The stated mission of FDCDC is to advance the social and economic well-being of low and moderate income individuals and families in and around Jacksonville, Texas.
