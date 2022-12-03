Choir members pictured include (back row, from left) Fr. Matthew Frick, Cliff Miercort, Bob Schoonover, Mark Smith, Tim Danielson, Burt Lively, Dr. Lee Hudson, (middle row) Ginger Chandler, Susan McGivney, Sheri Robson, Tilla Strickland, P. J. Ericson, Edwin Skiles, (front row) Susie House, Geneva Skiles, Lyn Young, Sarah Skiles, Maria Ogburn and Nikki Du Bose. Not pictured are Pastor Woody Meredith, FPCA; Janis Capelle, Conductor and Director of Music, FPCA; Mamie Downing, organ; Mary Hortman, keyboard and vocals; singers Brandon Barnes and Phyllis Lively; and trumpet players Dominic Bradbury and Tim Smith.