Thanksgiving will be on the lighter side when it comes to the typical number of travelers on the roads and at airports. According to AAA Travel, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including health concerns and high unemployment, are impacting Americans’ decisions to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
With health and government officials stressing that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, AAA anticipates at least a 10% drop in travel across America and a more than 5% drop in total travel volume year-to-year in Texas – the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.
Based on mid-October forecast models, AAA would have expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving – a drop from 55 million in 2019. Texas figures are set to drop to 3.9 million – down from nearly 4.2 million last year. However, as the holiday approaches and Americans monitor the public health landscape, including rising COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine restrictions and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) travel health notices, the actual number of holiday travelers may be even lower.
“Nearly four million Texans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, a decline of more than five percent when compared with last year,” said AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager Kent Livesay. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”
For Americans who make the personal decision to travel for the holiday, it is important to know the risks involved and ways to keep yourself and others safe. In addition to CDC guidance, travelers should also be aware of local and state travel restrictions, including testing requirements and quarantine orders. Travelers should plan their route ahead and pack meals, extra snacks and drinks in addition to an emergency roadside kit to minimize the number of stops along the way,
Thanksgiving air travel volume is anticipated to be down by nearly half compared with prior years – to 2.4 million travelers across the U.S. This would be the largest one-year decrease on record. A record drop is also expected in Texas as AAA forecasts about 151,000 people to fly, which would be the largest drop in the category. For these travelers, holiday airfares are the lowest in three years. If flying, air travelers should note that in-flight amenities, including food and beverage services, may not be available. Also, as a precaution, wipe down your seat, armrest, belt buckle and tray table using disinfecting wipes.
Travel by other modes, including buses, trains and cruises, is expected to decline 76% to 353,000 travelers across America, with 21,240 of them from Texas, as cruise ships remain docked and more travelers opt for car trips instead of taking buses or trains.
Those who decide to hit the road for Thanksgiving will find cheaper gas prices. On average, gas prices in Texas are more than 50 cents cheaper per gallon than this time last year, with October averages the lowest in 17 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.