(TYLER) - NET Health has received confirmation of the fifth COVID-19 case in Smith County. This individual had direct exposure to a known confirmed case in Smith County.
As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, per our local Health Authority, there are no deaths related to COVID-19 in Smith County, Texas.
NET Health will update the website MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus daily with new information by 2:00 p.m. each day. Access to the most up to date information on COVID-19 in East Texas, including the total number of confirmed cases in East Texas that are reported to NET Health’s Disease Surveillance Division, will also be listed at MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.
“With a variety of misinformation circulating through social media and other informational sources, the goal of our NET Health website is to provide the public with easily accessible and factual information,” said Terrence Ates, Public Information Officer for NET Health.
MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus also provides a link to the overall number of statewide confirmed COVID-19 cases provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
Our Disease Surveillance Division works with the Public Health Lab of East Texas and with private laboratories across East Texas that are receiving and analyzing all COVID-19 samples from local hospitals and community clinics in our region. This testing criteria that is performed at local hospitals and community clinics is the protocol established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
211 of East Texas now operates a toll-free number that is staffed by medical professionals and call specialists who can help make the decision whether you should get tested for COVID‑19 at your closest medical facility.
Individuals who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to call 2 – 1 – 1 and select “Option 6”.
Residents are also encouraged to follow NET Health's COVID-19 website at MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus, and our social media outlets on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube; all use the handle @MyNETHealth
Everyone is reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:
Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Practice social distancing - Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.
Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a cleaning items that contain bleach.
Follow recommendations from your local health district officials.
If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call the location before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.
