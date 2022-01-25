Filing opened Jan. 19 and runs through Friday, Feb. 18 for places on city councils and school boards, to be elected May 7.
The city of Jacksonville will conduct elections for city council persons for District 2, currently represented by Mindy Gellock, and District 4, represented by Rob Gowin.
Council members are elected to serve a two-year term.
Candidate packets can be procured at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale, or downloaded from the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org. Type “election” into the search box and follow the link, Candidate Election Packet May 7, 2022.
To serve on the city council, candidates must be 21 years of age, be a United States citizen, a registered voter in the state of Texas and reside in the district in which the person is a candidate. The candidate must have a residency of 12 continuous months immediately preceding the election day.
For additional qualifications, see Article II, Section 2 of the city charter.
Applications for a place on the ballot must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the office of the city secretary at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
The Jacksonville Independent School District will conduct elections for the positions of Place 1 and Place 2, currently represented by Jeff Horton and Matthew Leinback, respectively.
Candidate packets can be picked up at the Administration Building, 800 College, or downloaded from the district’s website, jisd.org. Choose the JISD Board of Trustees tab under About Us and then click the link for elections.
Trustees serve three year terms on the board.
To serve on the board of trustees, candidates must be 18 years of age a resident of Texas for at least one year and a resident of Jacksonville ISD for at least six months prior to the filing deadline and a registered voter prior to the election date.
Applications for a place on the ballot must be received by 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at the superintendent’s office at the Administration Building, 800 College.
For other area municipal are school district elections, contact your local cit hall or school administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.