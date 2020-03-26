Business was brisk on Wednesday morning at Murphy USA on South Jackson Street, with regular unleaded gasoline selling for $1.70 per gallon. A rising supply of crude oil and plunging demand has resulted in gasoline prices falling locally about 17 cents per gallon since late last week. The world supply of gasoline has increased due to a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Demand for fuel has fallen in response to coronavirus (COVID-19). With oil prices at their lowest level in 20 years, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has fallen to $2.08 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. That is 55 cents a gallon, on average, less than this time last year.
