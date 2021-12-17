The second and final drawing of the 2021 Shop Jacksonville campaign was conducted Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Texas National Bank. Lender Dillon Rodriguez randomly selected the winning names from the 1,019 eligible tickets. The winners of $500 cash each were Lyca Ainsworth, Crystal Bateman and Lisa Milstead.
Five names were selected for cash prizes of $200 each in the first drawing, Dec. 1, from over 500 tickets. Winners included Mark Canter, Shannon Hitt, Rosie Harris, Willie McGaha and Candy Woods.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Shop Jacksonville 45-day campaign began Nov. 1 and ran through Dec. 15.
To participate, all that was required was to spend a minimum of $20 at a Jacksonville Chamber retail member and turn in the receipt at either of the two sponsors, Southside Bank or Texas National Bank.
Each receipt submitted received a ticket to be placed in the drawings.
Designed to encourage shoppers to spend their dollars locally, the total of all receipts submitted was $83,016.26 spent in the 45-day participation period.
“Thank you to Texas National Bank, Southside Bank and all of those that played our game,” said Peggy Renfro, Chamber President, following the final drawing. “It was well worth it.”
