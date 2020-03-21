Fire destroys home just south of Alto

ALTO – A wood-frame home is being classified as “a complete loss,” following a structure fire Wednesday south of the city of Alto, according to a county official.
Detective JC Bonet, fire investigator for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, said crews from the Rusk and Alto fire departments were dispatched to a residence on County Road 2717 at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, discovering a fully involved fire when they arrived at the scene.
While neither the physical address nor the property owner's name are being released at this time, Boney said no one was home during the time of the fire, and no one fighting the fire sustained injuries.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, and an investigation continues.
