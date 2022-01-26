A fire at the STS Electronic Recycling facility was quickly extinguished Tuesday morning, Jan. 25.
Employees of STS, located just south of Jacksonville off US 69, were working to replace a motor that was damaged due to a power outage the previous day when the fire broke out, according to STS owner Steven Norton.
“Our electricity went down yesterday from the electric company and it caused our motor to blow,” Norton said. “Our guys were here trying to replace the motor that blew because of the power surge.”
It is believed the fire began when a spark from the repair work ignited the filter in the paint room, an approximately 25-foot by 25-foot room.
The call was received at the fire department shortly after 10 a.m. and it took approximately five to 10 minutes for the blaze to be put out after arrival, according to Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Fortner.
Damages were unknown as Norton had not yet been able to enter the area to make assessments.
No one was injured as a result of the fire.
“I’m so thankful nobody’s hurt,” Norton said.
Eighty people are employed at the facility, according to Norton. Rather than a complete shut-down of the building, some employees may be set up at other company facilities to continue their work.
