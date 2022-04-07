Fire Weather Watch in effect until 6 p.m., avoid burning

SHREVEPORT - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Fire Weather Watch for a section of East Texas that includes Cherokee County.
The watch will expire at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Any outdoor burning should be avoided during this period.
Northwest winds, sustained at 10-20 miles per hour, gusting to 40 m.p.h., are expected, which will make greatly increase the chances of fires quickly spreading and getting out of control.
