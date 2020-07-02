Independence Day celebrations begin at sunset Saturday, July 4, with fireworks displays in Wells and on Lake Jacksonville.
The Wells Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its second annual firework show at the Wells ISD baseball field, located at 188 E 6th St. (County Road 2631, near the local high school).
The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m., with hotdogs and water available for donations only, with the fireworks beginning at dark.
The Lake Jacksonville Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular is set to begin just after 9 p.m. Saturday. A livestream of the event is also being broadcast on the City of Jacksonville YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwmPHPKXbKbGKH4IFKrEX0Q
Jacksonville officials said traffic will be restricted and attendance limited to comply with state pandemic guidelines. The Lake Jacksonville campgrounds will be operating as normal; however, the lake's gas pump will be closed at dusk to allow for videostreaming.
Officials from both cities are urging that attendees practice social distancing and other precautionary measures, such as utilizing face masks, to help curb spread of the coronavirus.
