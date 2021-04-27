First Cash Pawn to open at high-traffic location in Jacksonville

The commercial landscape along a several-block stretch of South Jackson St, near the downtown area in Jacksonville continues to change.
On Tuesday afternoon, workers from Benken's Sign Company of Tyler completed the installation of outdoor signage for First Cash Pawn, located at 301 S. Jackson St, at the intersection of Highways 69 and 79.
Many will recall the location previously housing the office of Dr. Paul Glass, DDS.
The property has lacked a full time occupant for some time now and has been completely refurbished and upgraded recently, in preparation of housing First Cash Pawn.
According to signage erected on Tuesday, First Cash Pawn will specialize in jewelry, electronics and firearms.
Earlier this spring Chick-fil-a opened at 502 S. Jackson St.
