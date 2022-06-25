Members of the First Christian Church (Disciples in Christ) in Jacksonville celebrated the 125th anniversary of the church on June 5.
The church has undergone many changes through the years, but the membership continues to hold tight to the promises of God, according to Rev. Barbara Morgan.
While a lot has changed, much remains the same. The church building has been located at 1920 Beaumont St. address, at the corner of Corinth Rd., since the 1960s.
Last weekend, church members gathered together to bury a time capsule on the property. Multiple items, including face masks and hand sanitizer, were included in the capsule.
The church continues to “Remain a place of grace, welcome to all,” offering communion each week, as well as various men’s and women’s events. The congregation invites the public to attend at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for church worship.
For more information regarding the church, visit fccofficejville.wixsite.com/firstchristianchurch, or contact First Christian Church by email, fcc.officejville@yahoo.com, or phone, 903-586-0517.
