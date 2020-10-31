Organizers of the second Fun Fund Redfish Dinner benefiting Jacksonville college are grateful to everyone who joined them at Sadler’s Kitchen for dinner Monday, Oct. 26, or simply donated to the cause.
Twenty-two participants enjoyed a dinner prepared by Rob Gowin and his staff. Through ticket sales and additional donations, a total of $11,500 was raised for the college.
Checks were hand delivered by one of the organizers, Michael Banks, Wednesday morning, Oct. 28.
Dr. Mike Smith, president of Jacksonville College, is also thankful for the funds the event produced.
“We really hadn’t concretely decided,” Smith said about where the funds would be applied. “A lot of times, this time of the year we do need this in the general fund. We just need extra as it gets towards the end of the year, like a lot of operations, it gets tighter at the end of the year. Usually we just put it in the general fund, but sometimes we have different projects that are going on and we designate it, but we just really haven’t made up our minds on that.”
Whether for special projects or to supplement the general fund, Smith is grateful for the donations.
“I’m just appreciative of all of them, from everyone who caught the fish, to fried the fish, to served the fish, to ate the fish. I’m just grateful for all of them.”
Sponsors of the event included Randy Gorham, Rob Gowin and Michael Banks.
Following a successful fishing trip last year, Banks and Gorham requested Gowin to cook the fish which he agreed to do, if it was for a fundraiser. The first redfish dinner fundraising event was the result, collecting $8,000 to benefit Jacksonville College.
“It is wonderful to live in a city with team players,” Banks said. There is no place like our city of Jacksonville.”
