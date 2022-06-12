Flag Day, celebrated annually on June 14, commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777, by a resolution of the Second Continental Congress. For many, the flag is a symbol of national pride and a reminder of those who serve in the military to protect our country and our freedom.
Flag Day organizers in Jacksonville invite the public to a ceremony 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday, June 14 at Hazel Tilton Park, located at the corner of East Larrisa and South Main.
The event features recognition of the late Charles Broadway, Corporal U.S. Army, 8125th Sentry Dog Detachment, Korean Conflict; and Robert N. Scott, PFC U.S. Army, Purple Heart recipient for wounds received while serving in Vietnam. Doris D. Jones and Hazel D. Dubose, World War II U.S. Nursing Corps, will also be honored.
Other portions of the program include the Sesquicentennial and Flag Day proclamations, pledges to the U.S. and Texas Flags, patriotic songs and recognition of women who serve the Jacksonville community.
The Jacksonville Garden Club will have a booth at the event where they will be selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, to be placed at the Veteran’s Patriotic Pathway in Buckner Park. For information on the bricks, call 903-339-1395.
Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to enjoy ice cream, courtesy of Dairy Queen, Gene Brumbelow and Anne Farmer. The Vanishing Texana Museum, located next to the park, will also be open for those wishing to explore the exhibits.
For their part in the Flag Day program, organizers expressed special gratitude to the Tina Sorrell and Glenda Humphreys and the Jacksonville Wednesday Study Club; the Jacksonville City Parks Dept., Ryan Yocham, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful; Sandra Dickerson and Grace Hibbard, Jacksonville Garden Club; Trina Stidham, Jacksonville Public Library; George Martin, Cherokee County Historical Commission; Rev. Barbara Hugghins, First United Methodist Church Jacksonville; Curator Larry Lydick and the Vanishing Texana Museum Board; and Gordon Bennett, Cherokee County Genealogical Society.
