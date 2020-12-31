The National Weather Service states a storm system tracking from Texas to the Great Lakes is forecast to bring multiple weather hazards including snow, freezing rain, heavy rain and sever thunderstorms across portions of the central, southern and eastern U.S. into New Year’s Day.
The Jacksonville and Rusk areas are under a flash flood watch until 12 a.m. January 1. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
Rainfall totals of three to six inches with isolated higher amounts are possible. Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Periods of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue today and this evening across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana near and north of a
frontal system that will stall later this morning over Southeast Texas and Central Louisiana, before lifting back north as a warm front this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall will be
possible, with additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches possible, in addition to the one to three inches that has already fallen since Wednesday. This rainfall will fall atop already saturated grounds, which may result in flash flooding.
An isolated severe weather threat will exist late this afternoon through this evening over portions of Deep East Texas and the southern and eastern sections of North-central Louisiana, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible. These storms will diminish from southwest to northeast this evening, exiting the region shortly after midnight.
